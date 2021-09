S PlayStation 4 emulátorem Spine už můžete hrát některé hry z PS4 na PC

spine version 2021/09/01

made by spinedev

compatibility list (rudimentar, please improve it) in compatibility.xlsx

please include firmware dependencies in firmware folder

for linux only. for ubuntu it's required to install libsdl2-dev, rest of libs are available in lib folder

chmod a+x both lib folder contents and spine executable, then you can place these contents in your game folder and type

./spine eboot.bin

fself eboots are supported

arrow keys to move (dpad)

zxcvb etc keys should be for triangle, square, circle, cross, options, etc

undertale works really well as well as we are doomed, others ingame may experience some graphical glitches and artifacts