Cracker Empress se omluvila všem pirátům. Údajně byla vyšetřována policií
Hned v úvodu bychom rádi zmínili, že jak cracker Empress, tak repacker Fitgirl o sobě tvrdí, že jsou ženy. Takže dále v textu bude o nich takto i psáno. A co že se to vlastně stalo?
Před několika dny jsme vás informovali, že Empress (císařovna) dokázala prolomit protipirátskou ochranu Denuvo V10 v kombinaci s další ochranou VMProtect. Denuvo V10 by měla být novou ochranou a cracker Empress se tak stala první osobou, která ji pokořila. Empress vystupuje i na redditu a s piráty, kteří čekají na její cracky čile diskutuje. Tím se vlastně i liší od scény, jako je Codex nebo CPY, kteří takto veřejně s komunitou nekomunikují prakticky vůbec.
Empress prakticky obětuje výzkumu a prolamování protipirátské ochrany Denuvo veškerý svůj čas, a tak žije z darů, které ji piráti čekající na cracky k novým videohrám posílají ve formě kryptoměn. Takže aby mohla Empress z něčeho žít a plně se věnovat studiu protipirátských ochran, tak potřebuje peníze. Na druhé straně jsou tady tzv. repackeři, kteří cracklé hry přebalují/komprimují, aby mohli piráti s pomalým internetovým připojením nebo s datovým limitem na internet tyto pirátské kopie snáze stáhnout. A s repackery se dostala Empress do křížku právě kvůli toho, že prý berou císařovně všechnu slávu a hlavně i kvůli toho, že peníze ve formě kryptoměn putují spíše k repackerům než k samotné Empress.
Asi nejznámějším repackerem na této scéně je Fitgirl, která o sobě prohlašuje, že je taktéž dívka, a právě Fitgirl a Empress se spolu dostaly do křížku. Fitgirl se k celé této situaci vyjádřila na svém webu takto:
As many of you could see, the Immortals: Fenyx Rising repack was listed in Upcoming Repacks list for almost a day already. Why is it still not up? You would never guess, EMPRESS intentionally limited the uploading speed of her seedbox to 200 KB/s and feeding the same chunks to the crowd, so no one would download the ISO before others. And my seedbox already uploaded almost 2 TBs of data on that torrent. For the same reason she didn’t share the crack-only files for those, who have the game files already, including all beta-testers, which were helping her to finalize the crack. So almost 24 hours after release, not a single person but her, has the access to the said crack.
And why did she do it, you ask? The answer is mind-blowing: she hates all repackers for “stealing the spotlight” from her work. Yes, you’ve read it right. If you’re mentally ready, you can google and search her Matrix channel to see for youself. Short story can be found in this subtopic on CrackWatch reddit.
It’s against common logic and piracy ethics.
Well, your wish will be granted, dear EMPRESS. I will never make any repacks with your cracks again. I don’t want to be related to the toxicity you’ve created with your last statements and actions. It was a hard decision for me – I’ve already repacked IFR and upcoming JC4. All future Denuvo+EMPRESS games will now be absent on my site which will be a huge miss for you, my users. But I can’t allow myself to be a puppet of a person, whose main agenda seems to be “I am the only Denuvo-cracker in the world, praise me”. Well fuck that. I’ll let other repackers with less strict principles to deal with her works.
Right now her cracks are probably safe for use, but I can’t be sure if it will stay the same and one day she would erase your HDD out of nowhere, if you decide to leave her pseudo-cult chat or think her community is bad.
Enjoy your spotlight, EMPRESS.
Takže Empress vlastně omezila seedbox na stejnou rychlost pro všechny a nikdo z repackerů si nemohl stáhnout pirátskou kopii hry dříve než ostatní a připsat si tak slávu, za co nejrychlejší repack/přebal hry Immortals Fenyx Rissing.
Dále se Empress, která na redditu vystupuje i pod nickem InfinityGoddess pohádala s některými piráty kvůli svým názorům a pirátská komunita se pro ní začala stávat toxickým prostředím až do té míry, že napsala na redditu vzkaz:
thanks to fitgirl, masquerade, and all the beautiful non toxic community here, some serious people ON REDDIT managed to report me to authority with my real address, i am not quiet sure how it happened, but even with putting my philosophical side aside, i think i pissed off the entire internet just by trying to control "MY" own crack for 24 hour is actually something i am still not able to believe.
in less than an hour, i will be dragged out of my home here with my lawyer, but considering i was caught red handed while preparing version 2 fix for my immortals crack, i don't think there will be much of hope against it at all.
i must repeat again, thank you a LOT fitgirl, and all her followers who enjoyed insulting and reporting me for the little stupid mistakes i did. there are no perfect person in this world, but i at least tried to do something 'right' out of all this. but no one saw it, and instead they only saw the negatives.
to all who insulted me : deep inside, i still think you are all beautiful people, and i still don't hate you. you just made another mistake too like i did. i hope some of you will remember me later, and try to continue on my path.
everyone will say i did this to myself. but in the end, its the people on reddit who was responsible for that according to the police report.
farewell, everyone. i know you are not going to miss my philosophies at least.
Nějaký uživatel z redditu, hacker nebo dokonce někdo ze společnosti Irdeto měl zjistit kdo se skrývá za přezdívkou Empress a celou věc měl předat k prošetření policii. Empress prý měla právě pracovat na crackfixu (opravě cracku) ke hře Immortals Fenyx Rissing, když se to dozvěděla. Takže kontaktovala svého právníka a společně šli celou věc řešit na policii. Jak můžete sami vidět, tak celý tento vzkaz zní opravdu divně od osoby, kterou právě vyšetřuje policie, takže značná část pirátů Empress tuto historku nevěřila.
Po dvou dnech se pak Empress ozvala znovu a napsala, že vše dopadlo dobře a bude pokračovat ve své práci jako doposud. Prý díky svému právníkovi a zákonům země, ve které žije neskončí ve vězení. Oznámila na redditu toto:
so 2 days ago, i was suddenly investigated by the police for my cracking work, and i honestly thought i am done for behind bars for few years at least. but they were just doing an official check due to some reports and i was cleared from it all now thanks to my lawyer's efforts and my country laws.
i want to thank anyone and everyone who kept faith in me, and i would like to make this a new beginning without anymore hate or conflicts to anyone. i will never make any of the mistakes i did again, i value everyone, and i want to prove it seriously this time.
i want to go against the evil of the anti consumer drm, and give everyone everything for free. i don't want anyone to feel any responsiblity to donate to me, i will try to keep going as far as i can and give you everything for free.
i want to start fresh now, and help everyone here. if i am still allowed to have a chance from you, i will be sure not to waste it.
a final note : i am very emotional soul, and i burst with emotions quiet easily. so i want to give an official apology to ALL repackers, and ALL people who ever got offended from me due to that. i messed up before, but i will not mess up again. i put hope in your kindness, and your ability to forgive.
Thank you...
Nakonec napsala, že by se ráda omluvila všem pirátům a repackerům, které svým chováním naštvala a chtěla by obnovit důvěru k její osobě mezi pirátskou komunitou. Něco jako nový začítek s čistým štítem.